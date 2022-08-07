We Ain’t Got No Podcast — Episode 59: Full Points at Goodison Park!

We finally have meaningful football to talk about again!
We discuss Chelsea’s opening performance at Goodison Park. Chelsea’s new signings clearly sparkled among the squad, while the match itself was a bit of a marathon. Join us as we share our thoughts on what stood out for better/worse on opening day.
Podcast Twitter: @WAGNP_CFC
Host Jay Woolmington - @JayWoolmington
Guest Julian Bravo - @JulianBravo23
You can also listen to We Ain’t Got No Podcast on the following platforms:
Enjoy!
Loading comments...