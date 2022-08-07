 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Ain’t Got No Podcast — Episode 59: Full Points at Goodison Park!

Thoughts on Chelsea’s opening match performance and appreciate three points picked up at difficult venue

By Jay Woolmington
Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

We finally have meaningful football to talk about again!

We discuss Chelsea’s opening performance at Goodison Park. Chelsea’s new signings clearly sparkled among the squad, while the match itself was a bit of a marathon. Join us as we share our thoughts on what stood out for better/worse on opening day.

Host Jay Woolmington - @JayWoolmington
Guest Julian Bravo - @JulianBravo23

