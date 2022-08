We’re joined by Julian Bravo to preview Chelsea’s season opening up at Goodison Park this Saturday. We debate our expectations for the club and manager this season, as well as discuss our mixed feelings on Chelsea’s various transfer business so far this summer.

Podcast Twitter: @WAGNP_CFC

Host Jay Woolmington - @JayWoolmington

Guest Julian Bravo - @JulianBravo23

