Jay flies solo as he looks back on Chelsea’s first preseason match against Club América in Las Vegas.

Conor Gallagher shines! Mason (Hunt) Mount mesmerizes! And Michy Batshuayi was also there!

He also shares a few thoughts on the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

