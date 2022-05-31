We Ain’t Got No Podcast - Episode 52: Roman Abramovich Legacy

Welcome to Episode 52 of We Ain’t Got No History’s We Ain’t Got No Podcast, hosted by Jay Woolmington (@JayWoolmington) and joined by guest Julian Bravo (@julianbravo23).

Now that the Roman Abramovich Era is officially closed, we take a closer look at his 19 years in ownership of Chelsea Football Club. Join us for the next 90 minutes as we look back through the years and the many managers who worked for Abramovich during these last two decades.

Time Markers:

Prior Owner Ken Bates - 2:30

Abramovich Transition - 6:30

Ranieri to Mourinho - 8:30

Avram Grant - 20:20

Scolari - 25:20

Carlo Ancelotti - 30:00

Andre Villas-Boas (LOL) - 39:10

Roberto Di Matteo and a UCL victory in Munich- 43:10

Rafa Benitez - 51:00

Mourinho Pt. Deux - 55:45

ANTONIO ANTONIO ANTONIO! - 63:40

Maurizio Sarri - 76:20

Super Frank - 81:10

Thomas Tuchel / Wrapup - 89:30

