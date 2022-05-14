We Ain’t Got No Podcast — Episode 51: Smooth Sailing at Elland Road

Ed.note: After a six-month hiatus, the podcast is back! Please welcome new host (and familiar contributor) Jay Woolmington (née Crow T Robot), as he takes over the reins from Jimmy and Ram. Thank you, Jay!

Happy listening!

Welcome to episode 51 of We Ain’t Got No History’s We Ain’t Got No Podcast, hosted by Jay Woolmington (@JayWoolmington) and joined by guest Julian Bravo (@julianbravo23)

After a number of underwhelming performances, the Blues finally enjoyed a day out against relegation threatened Leeds. Guest Julian Bravo joins to give us his thoughts both pre-match and as the match played out.

Keep an eye out on the podcast in coming weeks to hear more discussion about the final matches of the season, Chelsea Women, the youth academy, and anything else Chelsea related!

As always, tune in to hear us talk about everything Chelsea Football Club, the best club in London! (Ed.note: ...the world!)

