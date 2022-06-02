WAGNH Chelsea Player of the Year 2021-22

Another season in the books, the 108th in the club’s 116th year of existence, and another season for the WAGNH Community Player Ratings as well — in fact, it’s a bit of a special one, as the ratings feature turned 10 years old this season!

And what a season it’s been, one of the longest ever in club history with 63 games across six different competitions and tournaments. We even managed to win two of them, one of those for the very first time!

Throughout it all, the WAGNH community have been diligently rating the players, casting votes in the wake of each performance, good or bad. Ratings are an inherently flawed exercise, combining aspects of popularity, sentiment, personal preferences, and of course the performances themselves, and casting votes immediately after games will add a significant emotional component as well. But by doing so, we get a more interesting picture than just a vote at the end of the year, which is how most seasonal awards are determined and which suffer greatly from recency bias.

And so it comes to pass that our Player of the Year is different from the official club award recipient. Instead of Mason Mount repeating, it’s the ageless Thiago Silva who reigns triumphant, with a rather impressive — especially for a defender! — 7.3 season average. (While Kepa Arrizabalaga averaged 7.5, he only made 15 appearances: enough to be included in the rundown, but not enough to reach the minimum 50% threshold of games played for player of the season consideration.)

Silva joins previous winners Mason Mount (2020-21), Christian Pulisic (2019-20), Eden Hazard (2018-19, 2016-17, 2014-15, 2012-13), N’Golo Kanté (2017-18), Willian (2015-16), and Nemanja Matić (2013-14).

SEASON RATINGS

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Arrizabalaga (7.5), Silva (7.3), Rüdiger (7.1), James (7.0), Chilwell (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Kovačić (6.9), Chalobah (6.9), Mendy (6.8), Kanté (6.8), Mount (6.7), Havertz (6.7), Christensen (6.6), Jorginho (6.5), Pulisic (6.4), Loftus-Cheek (6.4), Hudson-Odoi (6.4), Azpilicueta (6.4), Werner (6.3), Ziyech (6.3), Alonso (6.3), Lukaku (6.1), Sarr (6.0), Barkley (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Saúl (5.8)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

Following is a rundown of the players with at least 10 rated appearances to their name, with thoughts and statistics from Expected Chelsea. The first tie-breaker for the rankings was number of Man of the Match awards, the second was number of appearances.

Those who did not collect at least 10 ratings include: Harvey Vale (5), Kenedy (3), Marcus Bettinelli (1), Kurt Zouma (1), Lewis Baker (1), Emerson (1), Xavier Simons (1), Jude Soonsup-Bell (1), Lewis Hall (1)

TEAM METRICS

To start, here are two charts depicting Chelsea’s standing in terms of chance creation and finishing relative to some of our rivals and a game-by-game xG breakdown.

While there were some games where our finishing had indeed been poor, we have actually benefited from hot finishing performances — especially from our defenders — over the season. Similarly, we did not have as many “unlucky” performances as one would think. It could even be argued that we had the rub of green, if anything.

The following chart highlights games in which dropped points in order to provide a better understanding of chance quality.

There is an obvious limitation attached to xG in that it only accounts for shots that have actually been taken. Attacks that fizzle out due to poor decision-making are not accounted for. However, over the course of a 10-month season, xG is generally a robust indicator of chance quality and quantity.

Notes: Basic metrics such as goals, assists and appearances pertain to all competitions while advanced metrics are available only for Premier League and Champions League matches. Fbref does not count stats from the Club World Cup.

Stats of note include metrics where a player was the top 5 in the squad. All ranks have been made based on total statistics and not per-90 measures. While using totals instead of per-90s is inherently biased towards players who made a high number of appearances, it can also be viewed as a reward for their durability in what has been a very congested season.

Charts for players pertain only to league play unless stated otherwise.

Stats do not fully convey the performance of defensive players. A high number of tackles, for instance, does not always mean a defender was good.

1. THIAGO SILVA (7.3, 6 MoM)

The good

Was majestic for large portions of the season, exuding the type of confidence very few can match in world football. Up to March, he had a real shout of being the best centre-back in the league.

The bad

His age showed towards the end of the season, with his performances dropping significantly. Of course, it is not his fault that we relied on him as much as we did but regardless, he could have done better.

Highest point of the season

The home game against Lille might have been his best-ever performance for us. Jonathan David and the rest of Lille’s attackers asked a ton of questions of Silva and he was equal to all of them. A flawless display.

Lowest point of the season

Must be the two Madrid ties. He was caught ball-watching on multiple occasions and could have done better on all of Benzema’s goals.

Stats of note

41.9 nineties

3 goals

1 assist

37 shots blocked — 1st

131 clearances — 1st

249 progressive carries — 1st

399 loose-ball recoveries — 1st

232 passes into final-third — 2nd

86 aerial duels won (121 contested) — 2nd

166 progressive passes — 3rd

85 interceptions — 3rd

2. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (7.5, 7 MoM)

The good

Showed exceptional mental resilience to bounce back from a horrific couple of seasons to establish himself as a reasonable backup goalkeeper. His improvement in one-on-one situations in particular deserves a lot of praise.

The bad

His lack of reach still showed at times, letting in some saveable goals.

Highest point of the season

Did very well in the Super Cup shootout to win the trophy for the first time in our history.

Lowest point of the season

The League Cup final. Tuchel took a massive risk taking off Mendy — who was in exceptional form — and it did not pay off.

Stats of note

12.4 nineties

6 clean sheets

78.7 save percentage

38 saves

1.7 goals saved over average

1 cross stopped

5 defensive actions outside the box

42.3% pass accuracy over 40 yards

3. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (7.1, 3 MoM)

The good

Was our best ball-playing defender all season. His passing and carrying will be major misses for the way we play and we are going to have an incredibly difficult time replacing him.

The bad

His contract situation added to the uncertainty surrounding the club late in the season and while he stayed very professional throughout all of it, his performances dipped ever so slightly.

Highest point of the season

﻿His display against Crystal Palace involved some incredible passing and showcased everything that we will miss next season.

Lowest point of the season

He was involved in an uncharacteristic mix-up with Mendy for Real Madrid’s third goal in teh first leg.

Stats of note

53.4 nineties

5 goals

313 passes into final-third — 1st

209 progressive passes — 1st

87 aerial duels won (125 contested) — 1st

15 shots blocked — 2nd

127 clearances — 2nd

234 progressive carries — 2nd

85 carries into final-third — 2nd

368 loose-ball recoveries — 2nd

74 interceptions — 4th

4. REECE JAMES (7.0, 7 MoM)

The good

The most prominent jump in James’s game was in terms of end-product. Besides that, Reece’s ball-progression went from good to outstanding, turning him into an all-round threat.

The bad

His injuries stopped him from truly breaking out as a world-class player this season. James’s skillset is beyond reproach but staying available is also key.

Highest point of the season

His brace against Newcastle United broke open what was a very difficult game. The team were struggling to create chances until James took matters into his own hands.

Lowest point of the season

His worst game of the season came against Arsenal in the 2-4 defeat but he did not have any ignominious moments.

Stats of note

31.8 nineties

6 goals

10 assists

57 passes into penalty-box — 2nd

42 completed dribbles (53 attempted) — 2nd

98 shot-creating actions — 3rd

75 carries into final-third — 4th

193 progressive carries — 5th

5. BEN CHILWELL (7.0, 0 MoM)

The good

After a slow start, Chilwell entered a red-hot goalscoring streak and bailed out Chelsea on several occasions with some ridiculous finishes.

The bad

His injury came at the worst possible time. Chilwell’s game is largely based on his athleticism and it remains to be seen how he emerges from an injury as serious as a ruptured ACL.

Highest point of the season

The goal against Brentford encapsulated everything he brought to the team. We had no right winning that game but a moment of magic from Chilwell changed everything.

Lowest point of the season

The injury against Juventus looked nasty in real-time and one can only hope it does not take much away from him.

Stats of note

9.4 nineties

3 goals

1 assist

6. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (6.9, 1 MoM)

The good

Like James, Kovačić went from merely very good to nearly world-class over this season. His ability to progress the ball cannot be matched by anyone else in the team and he improved his game-intelligence on a near-weekly basis.

The bad

Again, similar to James, his availability remains an issue. The maximum number of 90s he has played for us in a league season is 23 and that is nowhere near good enough for his quality.

Highest point of the season

His goal versus Liverpool was a one-in-a-million moment that cannot be replicated by even the very best finishers. But even outside that goal, he had an outstanding performance against maybe the best team in the world.

Mateo Kovacic inevitably wins the Premier League goal of the month award for his incredible volley against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/s6dJHDBqqa — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) February 4, 2022

Lowest point of the season

Did not have many low-points over the season but getting subbed off at half-time against Lille was perhaps the closest.

Stats of note

30.2 nineties

2 goals

5 assists

61 tackles won — 1st

41 completed dribbles (53 attempted) — 3rd

83 carries into final-third — 3rd

176 passes into final-third — 4th

493 pressures — 4th

155 progressive passes — 5th

7. TREVOH CHALOBAH (6.9, 1 MoM)

The good

Went from a serial loanee to an important squad piece almost overnight and did justice to Tuchel’s faith. His confidence, athleticism and front-foot defending made him a solid option across the back 3.

The bad

His lapses in concentration became more prominent as the season went on and he was gradually eased out of the team during crunch games.

Highest point of the season

He had a fantastic debut against Crystal Palace, looking assured defensively and capping it off with a great goal.

Lowest point of the season

Made a huge mistake in the second game against Liverpool, leading to Sadio Mané’s goal.

Stats of note

25 nineties

4 goals

1 assist

9 shots blocked — 5th

74 clearances — 5th

8. ÉDOUARD MENDY (6.8, 7 Mom)

The good

Was arguably the world’s best goalkeeper up through winning the Africa Cup of Nations, routinely bailing out the team and backing it up with some great distribution.

The bad

His overall level dropped after our European knockout, when we had nothing to play for. Like Courtois — Chelsea’s last elite goalkeeper — it appears Mendy’s performance levels are linked to the stakes at play.

Highest point of the season

Single-handedly stopped Liverpool from scoring in the League Cup final, putting up one of the finest goalkeeping performances in recent Wembley history.

Lowest point of the season

Unarguably the mistake against Madrid, leading to their third goal. Mendy looked shaky for a while before that goal but this type of mistake was a very random occurrence that happened at the worst possible time for us.

Stats of note

49.3 nineties

23 clean sheets

74.4 save percentage

93 saves

2.2 goals conceded over average

24 crosses stopped

26 defensive actions outside the box

43.4% pass accuracy over 40 yards

9. N’GOLO KANTÉ (6.8, 1 MoM)

The good

His build-up passing numbers were even better than they were in 2017-18, which was his previous best season in this regard.

The bad

His injuries were a major concern. However, more worrying was his tendency to tire out within games, leading to a major drop in levels around the 65th minute. A fully-fit Kanté is still a world-class player but we are not seeing him at full fitness often these days.

Highest point of the season

He was outstanding in the first leg against Lille, showing flashes of his old self on both sides of the ball.

Lowest point of the season

Made two uncharacteristic mistakes in the second leg against Real Madrid, with his “clearances” going straight to Madrid players and leading to goals.

Stats of note

28.3 nineties

2 goals

5 assists

47 tackles won — 3rd

43 passes into penalty-box — 4th

472 pressures — 5th

35 completed dribbles (54 attempted) — 5th

65 carries into final-third — 5th

10. MASON MOUNT (6.7, 8 MoM)

The good

Was pushed into an unfamiliar position as a forward due to injuries and form issues elsewhere, and did an exceptional job in terms of providing end product. His underlying numbers were very good for his advanced position too, capping another very encouraging year.

The bad

While Mount is definitely adequate as a forward, it is nowhere near his best position. His overall level was much higher when playing as a deeper midfielder and that is where he should play next season.

Highest point of the season

Almost single-handedly dragged Chelsea to an iconic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing at an incredibly high level even outside his goal and assist. It would have been a performance for the history books had we managed to qualify.

Lowest point of the season

His finishing radar was totally off throughout the League Cup final, missing chances he would have usually buried with his eyes closed.

Stats of note

41.5 nineties

13 goals

16 assists

109 shots — 1st

136 shot-creating actions — 1st

69 passes into penalty-box — 1st

668 pressures — 1st

103 carries into final-third — 1st

300 progressive passes received — 1st

189 touches in penalty-box — 2nd

223 progressive carries — 3rd

33 carries into penalty-box — 3rd

43 tackles won — 5th

11. KAI HAVERTZ (6.7, 4 MoM)

The good

Continued to make positive strides as a No.9, although his consistency remains an issue. He keeps finding ways to deliver in big games too, a trait that our team badly lacks.

The bad

His levels against teams that are not at the top or bottom remains an issue, with Havertz prone to going anonymous against mid-level teams.

Highest point of the season

Scored an ice-cold penalty to win the Club World Cup final, further exemplifying his ability to stay calm even in the highest-stakes situations.

Lowest point of the season

Did not have any one particular “low” moment.

Stats of note

33.7 nineties

14 goals

5 assists

207 touches in penalty-box — 1st

43 carries into penalty-box — 1st

291 progressive passes received — 2nd

96 shots — T-2nd

513 pressures — 3rd

78 shot-creating actions — 4th

12. ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN (6.6, 1 MoM)

The good

Established himself as a truly top-level defender before his contract drama, fitting Tuchel’s requirements to a tee. Regardless of the general sentiment around him, he is a player we will deeply miss.

The bad

Could have done better handling the contract situation. There was contradicting communication from his side and the club and it eventually impacted his performances. It is a shame this how it has to end.

Highest point of the season

His passing in the earlier parts of the season were a true delight to watch, most memorably in the Newcastle and Malmö (away) games.

Lowest point of the season

Made a big error against Arsenal — continuing our annual tradition of gifting them a win at the Bridge — and got hooked at half-time.

Stats of note

26.7 nineties

2 goals

1 assist

104 clearances — 3rd

74 aerial duels won (117 contested) — 3rd

11 shots blocked — 4th

151 passes into final-third — 5th

69 interceptions — 5th

229 loose-ball recoveries — 5th

13. JORGINHO (6.5, 0 MoM)

The good

Played through injuries at a time when we lacked bodies in midfield, showing a lot of courage and mental strength. He tried final-third passes with more conviction this season, leading to more assists.

The bad

Even when accounting for injuries, his form was sub-par before his late season uptick. With every season, Jorginho’s passing becomes more volatile and the high-points gradually keep getting lower. In terms of both progression and volume, this was a poor passing season for Jorginho considering how much the system is tailored for him.

Highest point of the season

He was terrific in both legs against Tottenham in the League Cup semis, conducting play with ease and always appearing a step ahead of their midfielders.

Lowest point of the season

Did not have any “low” moment of significance.

Stats of note

39 nineties

9 goals

3 assists

98 interceptions — 1st

187 progressive passes — 2nd

60 tackles won — 2nd

602 pressures — 2nd

218 passes into final-third — 3rd

47 passes into penalty-box — 3rd

328 loose-ball recoveries — 3rd

76 shot-creating actions — 5th

14. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (6.4, 2 MoM)

The good

When he was on-form, he brought a skillset that no other player in our team possesses. His ability to crash the box with his runs and find space are traits that are unparalleled in our team.

The bad

While his skillset is awesome, his availability was not. And with Tuchel constantly pushing him around and even misusing him at points, he was not able to show his real self much. Pulisic’s decline in his ball-carrying and dribbling is a worry as well.

Highest point of the season

Scored a late winner against West Ham after a labored performance from the team. The goal more or less sealed top-4 for us.

Lowest point of the season

His crucial misses late on against Real Madrid, and Liverpool in both finals.

Stats of note

23.6 nineties

8 goals

4 assists

15. RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK (6.4, 1 MoM)

The good

Got unexpected chances in a wide variety of positions and held his own much better than expected. It was certainly a refreshing surprise to see him help us win games.

The bad

As Tuchel kept mentioned throughout the season, Loftus-Cheek should be doing a lot better considering his physical gifts. However, given that his career was forever altered by this Achilles injury, perhaps it is not a bad outcome to be a squad player in a high level team.

Highest point of the season

Was thrust into a new position as a right-wing-back against Southampton and did surprisingly well.

Lowest point of the season

Nothing of note.

Stats of note

24.2 nineties

1 goal

4 assists

52 completed dribbles (78 attempted) — 1st

16. CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI (6.4, 1 MoM)

The good

Got an extended run of games in his preferred position and acted as a good final-third conductor, showing a solid understanding of how to adjust our offensive speed. Our best offensive form of the season coincided with his presence in the team.

The bad

For all his metronome qualities in the final third, no elite team can afford to carry a player with Hudson-Odoi’s minimal goal-threat. Final-third tempo-setters with minimal output often end up at mid-table clubs — see Iwobi as an example — and Hudson-Odoi will do well to heed that example and be more decisive in the final third, both with and without the ball.

Highest point of the season

It was fantastic to see him score against continental heavyweights Juventus. His off-ball movement was excellent in that game and that should be the template for him going forward.

Lowest point of the season

His display against Brighton in December showcased his weaknesses — timidity and a lack of decisiveness when it comes to passing/shooting close to goal.

Stats of note

19.9 nineties

3 goals

4 assists

38 carries into penalty-box — 2nd

17. CÉSAR AZPILICUETA (6.4, 0 MoM)

The good

When he was fresh, he played at a very high level and showed why Barcelona are chasing him. However, when he was pushed physically, his levels dropped dramatically.

The bad

Azpi is no longer a three-games-a-week player. Towards the end of the season, his level dropped to worryingly bad levels.

Highest point of the season

He became the first Chelsea player ever to win all the trophies with our Club World Cup triumph, capping a legendary career.

Lowest point of the season

His performance against Everton in the 1-0 defeat showed his decline — slow on feet, slow in mind and error-prone. Unsurprisingly, it came after a physically demanding run of games.

Stats of note

38 nineties

3 goals

3 assists

13 shots blocked — 3rd

161 progressive passes — 4th

44 tackles won — 4th

85 clearances — 4th

196 progressive carries — 4th

65 aerial duels won (110 contested) — 5th

18. TIMO WERNER (6.3, 4 MoM)

The good

Did not create much of a fuss at being eased out of the starting lineup and instead adapted to a backup role reasonably well.

The bad

His profligacy and technical looseness were as evident as before, even in a reduced role.

Highest point of the season

Had an amazing surge in his level against Southampton and Real Madrid in April, contributing to four goals in two games. He followed it up with an assist against Crystal Palace and a goal against Arsenal, but could not sustain it further.

Lowest point of the season

His display against Brentford was poor, winning just 2 of 9 duels and looking terrible all-round.

Stats of note

24.1 nineties

11 goals

6 assists

138 touches in penalty-box — 4th

162 progressive passes received — 5th

19. HAKIM ZIYECH (6.3, 2 MoM)

The good

Showed good form in spurts, both creatively and in terms of finishing. He was also able to provide some impactful displays off the bench.

The bad

However, this was another stop-start season overall. Injuries meant he could never play consistently and his own volatility was also problematic.

Highest point of the season

Had a fantastic display in the second game against Spurs in the league, scoring a goal and creating chances for others.

Lowest point of the season

Nothing of note.

Stats of note

26.6 nineties

8 goals

6 assists

96 shots — T-2nd

40 completed dribbles (85 attempted) — 4th

29 carries into penalty-box — 4th

163 progressive passes received — 4th

42 passes into penalty-box — 5th

100 touches in penalty-box — 5th

20. MARCOS ALONSO (6.3, 0 MoM)

The good

He was under massive pressure as the sole senior left wing-back following Chilwell’s injury and did a much better job than expected. While he could not match Chilwell’s physical output, he was nowhere near a catastrophe. He profiled really well creatively.

The bad

His physical limitations became obvious beyond a point and he was routinely targeted by opponents. Having him and Azpi as our wing-backs led to some truly unwatchable games.

Highest point of the season

He was terrific against Southampton, scoring the opener and putting up some absurd passing numbers — 7 progressive passes, 5 key passes and 4 into the final third.

Lowest point of the season

Got into a major bust-up with Tuchel during the half-time break against Wolves, all but sealing a transfer away from Chelsea.

Stats of note

39.3 nineties

5 goals

5 assists

104 shot-creating actions — 2nd

87 interceptions — 2nd

73 shots — 4th

258 loose-ball recoveries — 4th

69 aerial duels won (102 contested) — 4th

21. ROMELU LUKAKU (6.1, 5 MoM)

The good

When he was good, he looked every bit the world-class forward he is. He was “unplayable” — in both positive and negative senses of the word — at different points of the season, as the the fact that he had 5 Man of the Match awards (4th highest) while ranked only 21st on average.

The bad

9 out of 10 times, this transfer would have succeeded. He fit the on-ball profile we were looking for — although we would have been better off looking for a creative player, as stated last year — and he essentially resembled a ramped-up Havertz.

However, due to a wide variety of reasons, partly due to him, partly Tuchel, partly teammates, things have not worked out. He is still an elite forward but things just did not work out here. These things happen; it is what it is.

Highest point of the season

His display against Arsenal in his first game back was thoroughly outstanding. However, he could not replicate it consistently enough.

Lowest point of the season

He had just 7 touches against Crystal Palace — an all-time low for an outfielder — and contributed very little overall. Sadly, displays like that became too common for whatever reason.

Stats of note

28.8 nineties

15 goals

75 shots — 3rd

147 touches in penalty-box — 3rd

194 progressive passes received — 3rd

26 carries into penalty-box — 5th

22. MALANG SARR (6.0, 0 MoM)

The good

Was thrust into him some huge games and did not look out of place in some of them. He was linked with moves worth tens of millions in January and that’s reflected his development at the very least.

The bad

While he was able to shine in certain big games, he was a liability in the vast majority of the others. It is not his fault at all, our level is simply beyond him.

Highest point of the season

His display in the 1-0 defeat to City in January was one of the few bright lights. He did not get swallowed by City’s quality and matched them blow-for-blow.

Lowest point of the season

He did not have a single catastrophic moment but his discomfort at our level was obvious in several games.

Stats of note

16.5 nineties

23. ROSS BARKLEY (6.0, 0 MoM)

The good

Tuchel praised his ability to stay professional but that is as far as any praise can go.

The bad

This felt like a wasted season for everyone. Barkley was content to sit on the bench and pick up six figures every week but surely, he would have been better off playing elsewhere? None of us can tell him what to do but it all felt a bit pointless.

Highest point of the season

Scored a well-taken goal against Watford and a great penalty in the FA Cup final.

Lowest point of the season

Nothing of note.

Stats of note

5.1 nineties

1 goal

24. SAÚL ÑIGUEZ (5.8, 1 MoM)

The good

Offered an emergency option across different positions.

The bad

Hardly ever showed the quality expected of him, even for a low-risk reclamation project. Saúl’s presence in the squad summed up the muddled decision-making of the club in recent years.

Highest point of the season

Had a good game as a left-wing back against Zenit in December.

Lowest point of the season

Had one of the worst debuts in recent Chelsea memory, looking out of his depth against Villa before being taken off at half-time.

Stats of note

13 nineties

1 goal