According to the Telegraph, Chelsea and Olympique Lyonnais have agreed a deal for head coach Sonia Bompastor, who looks set to take over from Emma Hayes when our legendary manager leaves the club at the end of the season.

Personal teams with Bompastor had been agreed a couple months ago already, but now compensation (of an unknown sort or amount) between the two teams has been figured out as well, to release the 43-year-old head coach from her contract one year early. (And also at least one of her assistants, Camille Abily.)

Bompastor, like Hayes, will surely be hoping to leave her current team on a high note and finish out their unbeaten season with not only their latest domestic title in France, but also with another Champions League trophy. (There’s actually a chance we could meet in the final, though we’ll have to beat Barcelona first...)

Presumably no official announcement will be made until the season has effectively wound down, but barring some unexpected turn of events, it sounds like Bompastor will be the next head coach of Chelsea FC Women.

Excellent!