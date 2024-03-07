Manchester City WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women's League Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea have yet to beat Manchester City this year, as enduring a 1-1 away draw and a 1-0 home loss in our Women's Super League encounters. Now up against them in the Women's League Cup semifinal, can we finally get over this hump?

Date / Time: Thursday, March 7th, 2024, 19.15 GMT; 2:15pm EST; 12:45am IST (next day)

Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester, UK

Referee: Mel Burgin

Forecast: Light cloud and a gentle breeze

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: The FA Player (int’l)

Manchester City team news: City are riding a high wave and are on a 12-match winning run since a 7-0 thrashing of Tottenham in November.

This streak includes the aforementioned 1-0 win over Chelsea at Kingsmeadow two games ago, with manager Gareth Taylor, who just signed a three-year extension, managing to also keep the streak alive despite losing midfielder Jill Roord to an ACL injury in January.

In Roord’s absence, Yui Hasegawa has stepped up her game. Steph Houghton will also miss this game, but Bunny Shaw, who scored the goal against us last month, but exited City’s last game early with an injury, has been confirmed fit.

Chelsea team news: Our 4-0 win over Leicester City last weekend had many positives, but the biggest highlight was Catarina Macario’s return to the pitch after a nearly two-year absence through injury, and scoring just five minutes into her club debut.

So, Macario’s back and so is Lauren James, after serving her one-match suspension. We're still missing Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, Aniek Nouwen, and Mia Fishel due to injury; and Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence, due to international duty with Canada in CONCACAF’s Gold Cup.

Previously: We haven’t beaten City in our last three tries, all in the league. And they also beat us last time we met in the League Cup, in the 2022 Final. But the previous year, in the 2021 quarterfinals, Niamh Charles’ last minute goal sent us to extra time, where Sophie Ingle and Guro Reiten got us the dramatic victory.