Sam Kerr pleads not guilty, set to stand trial for harassment charge

The most random and unexpected bit of news from the last few days has been that Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is set to go trial, as the defendant, against the Metropolitan Police in London.

According to a Met Police statement, Kerr has been charged “with a racially aggravated offence under Section 4A [of the] Public Order Act 1986”, which “relates to an incident involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare on 30 January 2023 in Twickenham”.

Kerr pleaded not guilty on Monday and the case is thus set to go to trial early next year (February 2025) — assuming a settlement isn’t reached before then out of court. A Section 4A violation would normally carry a fine and a maximum sentence of six months, but a racially aggravated offense can increase that to two years.

As per the Mail, the presiding judge described Kerr’s line of defense as “that she didn’t intend to cause alarm, harassment or distress to the officer, [her behaviour] did not amount to it and it was not racially aggravated” (i.e. whatever she did, doesn’t amount to a violation).

“It’s a very serious allegation. It regards racism and there’s no place for racism in our sport. At the same time Sam has rights, natural justice rights, procedural rights that she’s got to work her way through and we’re respectful of that.” -James Johnson, Football Australia CEO; source: The Athletic

Neither Chelsea nor Kerr have commented on this incident. Kerr of course is currently out long term, having just started the lengthy rehab from ACL surgery. Her contract was reportedly extended to the end of the next season, though not yet confirmed officially.