Chelsea’s March Madness is almost over, with six wins out of six matches thus far this month. There are two more games left this week, and in the first of those, the Blues only need to manage the scoreline a bit, to make it past Ajax and into the Champions League semifinal.

Of course, winning is always our aim, but with the League Cup final against Arsenal coming up on Sunday, job number one in this game is simply to make good on our 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 20.00 GMT; 4pm EDT; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Tess Olofsson (SWE)

Forecast: Partly cloudy and a gentle breeze

On TV: TNT Sports 1, DAZN1 (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: discovery+, DAZN (UK); DAZN USA (USA)

Chelsea team news: This quarterfinal might look done and dusted thanks to our three-goal advantage from the first leg, manager Emma Hayes will surely think otherwise. Ajax have little to lose in coming to Stamford Bridge, and everything to gain. We will have to counter that by defending well and maintain the winning scoreline based on that foundation.

The grueling March schedule has led to a few extra injury issues, with Nathalie Björn getting ruled out once again, despite making the bench over the weekend. Fortunately, there was no such setback for Mayra Ramírez, who made a substitute appearance in that match after a short spell on the sidelines.

Ajax team news: All Ajax have to do is engineer one of the biggest comebacks in the history of this competition, but they showed their firepower in their last match, a 3-2 win over PEC Zwolle, with Romee Leuchter notching hat-trick. Our defence will need to mark her closely for sure!

Previously: Solid performance from Chelsea in Amsterdam, to give us the 3-0 first leg advantage.