West Ham WFC 0-2 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction

A ridiculously open first few minutes saw Chelsea take the lead inside of 70 seconds, in between West Ham spurning two chances, including a wide-open tap-in at the far post.

The goal only served to ratchet up the early pace, with Beever-Jones wasting a brilliant opportunity to double Chelsea’s lead and her own tally, and West Ham seeing a perfectly good equalizer ruled out for a bogus offside on 15 minutes.

The game settled down after a break in play for an injury to Katrina Gorry, which certainly took the wind out of West Ham’s sails — though Riko Ueki skimmed an ambitious long-range effort off the top of the crossbar just past the half-hour mark, which served to remind us that Chelsea’s lead was just of the slimmest variety.

West Ham finished the half the better of the two sides, but Chelsea’s clean sheet was preserved when Viviane Asseyi blasted over from 10 yards out, providing another let-off for a rather shaky first 45 overall from the Blues.

An electric start! ⚡️



ABJ scores inside 70 seconds. pic.twitter.com/gM9aHrTxrf — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 24, 2024

Emma Hayes gave it ten minutes in the second half before making changes, but neither Erin Cuthbert nor Catarina Macario were able to inject the needed impetus into Chelsea’s game. Fran Kirby and Mayra Ramírez arrived a few minutes later, to slightly better results but still, much of our play remained flat and uninspired — classic trap game vibes between much more high profile fixtures.

Ramírez was at least proving a handful for the West Ham defenders, and was rather unlucky to see an angled effort slowly spin and bounce its way onto the post and out in the 69th minute. At the other end, Asseyi came close once again, this time from a free kick, but fortunately that was about the extent of the home side’s danger, with Chelsea closing up shop at the back very effectively (unlike at the start of this game).

And just a few minutes from time, Erin Cuthbert made sure of the three points by volleying in from a corner. A fantastic strike to secure the victory!

"Erin Cuthbert with a cracker"



What a strike pic.twitter.com/vRLHaeShcC — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 24, 2024

So, hardly a classic, but a win is a win is a win.

Carefree.