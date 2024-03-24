WATCH: Aggie Beever-Jones opens the scoring barely a minute in against West Ham

It took a little over 60 seconds for Chelsea to open the scoring this afternoon at Victoria Road, in what’s been a wide open game in its opening few minutes.
Melanie Leupolz provided a delightful throughball for Lauren James, who in turn set up Aggie Beever-Jones with a lovely cutback for the game’s first goal. Unerring finish into the bottom corner from ABJ for her eighth of the season, sixth in the league! 1-0, CHELSEA!
