WATCH: Aggie Beever-Jones opens the scoring barely a minute in against West Ham

Off and running, 1-0!

By David Pasztor
West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It took a little over 60 seconds for Chelsea to open the scoring this afternoon at Victoria Road, in what’s been a wide open game in its opening few minutes.

Melanie Leupolz provided a delightful throughball for Lauren James, who in turn set up Aggie Beever-Jones with a lovely cutback for the game’s first goal. Unerring finish into the bottom corner from ABJ for her eighth of the season, sixth in the league! 1-0, CHELSEA!

