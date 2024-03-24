West Ham WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chelsea arrive in East London in search of three very important points, to keep pace with overnight league-leaders Manchester City, who beat Manchester United yesterday.

Anything less and it’s advantage City.

This might seem a very easy matchup on paper, but you never know in football. And indeed, it’s a strong lineup from Emma Hayes. Mayra Ramírez and Nathalie Björn fit enough to make the bench as well, which is great to see.

Here we go!

West Ham starting XI:

Arnold (c) | Smith, Shimizu, Tysiak, Ueki, Zadorsky, Ziu, Denton, Hayashi, Asseyi, Gorry

Substitutes from: Walsh, O’Hanlon, Bergman Lundin, Snerle, Harries, Cooke, Cissoko, Ademiluyi

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Hampton | Charles (c), Buchanan, Carter, Lawrence | Čanković, Nüsken, Leupolz | James, Beever-Jones, Kaneryd

Substitutes from: Mušović, Ingle, Macario, Reiten, Kirby, Périsset, Cuthbert, Ramírez, Björn

Date / Time: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 16.30 GMT; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Victoria Road, Dagenham

Referee: Megan Wilson

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!