West Ham WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The Lauren James Show arrives to East London this weekend as Chelsea take on West Ham United, in yet another high-pressure game in this year’s title race. While on paper West Ham have little chance — they are the second worst team in the league — we needed extra-time to get past them in the Women’s FA Cup just a couple months ago.

Thankfully, despite all our injuries, we don’t have to be relying on James singularly these days, with Sjoeke Nüsken on absolute fire: back-to-back games with a brace, against Arsenal and then Ajax, playing in any and all roles asked from her, attack or defense. Emma Hayes joked that goalkeeper might be next for the 23-year-old, and she probably would do just fine there, too.

Jokes aside, three points are needed here, with Manchester City winning today, 3-1 against Manchester United, and thus going top.

Date / Time: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 16.30 GMT; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Victoria Road, Dagenham

Referee: Megan Wilson

Forecast: Sunny intervals

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

West Ham team news: It’s been a season to forget for the Hammers, their first under manager Rehanne Skinnier, but their worst in the top flight since earning promotion in 2018. The only reason they’re (likely) staying in the WSL is that Bristol City have been even worse. West Ham have just 12 points from the 16 games played, and that’s still twice as many as Bristol City’s 6!

But things have gone a bit better since the turn of the year, after a solid January transfer window saw a handful of new arrivals, including USWNT international Kristie Mewis. Results since have included a 2-1 win over Arsenal at home in early February, which should serve as warning for the Blues. Former Bayern striker Viviane Asseyi grabbed both goals in that victory, and leads the team with seven in all competitions.

Unfortunately for West Ham, Mewis remains out due an injury, joining fellow midfielder Abbey-Leigh Stringer on the sidelines. Everyone else should be available for selection.

Chelsea team news: Chelsea’s injury concerns remain ... well, concerning, even as we appear to be coping well enough, for now, despite the absences of Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Millie Bright, Maren Mjelde, and Aniek Nouwen. In potentially positive news, Mayra Ramírez and Nathalie Björn could be back in contention.

We have two more games after this one in the next seven days before the next international break, and they are massive games indeed: the second leg against Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals, and then the League Cup final against Arsenal. Time to dig deep!

Previously: The Blues needed some extra-time magic to advance past West Ham in the FA Cup back in January. Johana Rytting Kaneryd grabbed two assists, including on Erin Cuthbert’s winning goal in the 101st minute. Mia Fishel and Aggie Beever-Jones were also on the scoresheet.