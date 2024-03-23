Chelsea’s search to find the successor to Emma Hayes seems to making good progress as we head into the final months of the season, and our legendary manager’s 12-year tenure.

Sonia Bompastor appears to be our chosen candidate, and talks with her and her current employers, Olympique Lyonnais, are said to be “advancing well”, according to ESPN. Chelsea have already offered Bompastor a contract last month, so presumably personal terms aren’t going to be a problem. She’s said to be quite “keen” on the job, “to take her career to the next level”.

The 43-year-old was first linked with the job last month, though our search has been going on effectively since November, when Hayes announced that she was stepping down (and soon after was confirmed as taking over the USWNT in the summer).

Bompastor has been Lyon’s head coach since 2021, and all she’s won since then is practically everything: having lost only five of her 94 games thus far, including zero this season (across all competitions). Prior to that, she had been their Academy head coach for eight years and she also played for the club for six years across two spells.