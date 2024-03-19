Nearly two months after the final group stage match, Chelsea are back to the Women’s Champions League. It’s now the quarterfinal, and we travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the first leg.

Date / Time: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 17.45 GMT; 2:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Referee: Maria Ferrieri Caputi (ITA)

Forecast: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

On TV: TNT Sports 1 (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Discovery+, DAZN (UK); DAZN/YouTube (USA)

Ajax team news: Ajax are the first team from the Netherlands to reach the quarterfinal since Saestum did it 17 years ago — and will now want to be the firsts to reach the semifinal.

Domestically, they are in great form, with seven wins in their last seven matches. On the European stage, after qualifying for the group stage by knocking out Dinamo BGU and FC Zürich, they won all three of their home games — against PSG, Bayern Munich, and AS Roma — and got a draw against Bayern away to finish second to PSG on just goal difference.

They come into this game with an almost clean bill of health. Only veteran midfielder Sherida Spitse (suspended) and backup forward Ashleigh Weerden (injured) are unavailable for head coach Suzanne Bakker, who’s in the final year of her contract.

Chelsea team news: A record 32,000 fans cheered the team in the impressive 3-1 win against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge over the weekend, and we’ll surely want to continue that momentum in this one.

Emma Hayes reported no new injuries but also no new recoveries in her pre-match press conference, so we’ll still be without goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, defenders Millie Bright, Nathalie Björn, Aniek Nouwen, and Maren Mjelde, as well as strikers Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Fran Kirby, and Mayra Ramírez. Ramírez is expected to back in the next week or so, in a bit of welcome good news on this front.

Previously: This is our first ever meeting against Ajax on the women’s side. Chelsea beat Paris FC 4-0 away in our final group stage match back in January.