Chelsea WFC vs. Arsenal WFC, Women’s Super League: Preview, team news, how to watch

Matches don’t come much bigger than a showdown between Chelsea and Arsenal under the Friday Night Lights, with the Women’s Super League title on the line. Granted, we will have six more left after this one in the league, but this is our last one against a direct title-rival (Arsenal will play Manchester City in the penultimate round still).

There isn’t much separating the three sides heading into these final two months. Chelsea lead the league, but only on goal difference after losing to City at home a few weeks ago. The Gunners are just three points behind, though they also have some ground to make up in goal difference.

This will be our first home game in a month, since that City defeat. All eyes on Stamford Bridge tonight.

Date / Time: Friday, March 15, 2024, 19.00 GMT; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Rebecca Welch

Forecast: lingering light rain

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

Chelsea team news: Injuries have been piling up over the past few weeks along with the fixtures, and that’s not exactly great timing as we compete across four fronts still, both domestically and in Europe.

We have big names missing everywhere you look in the squad, including three potential first-choice strikers in Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, and Mayra Ramírez. To make matter worse, Fran Kirby and Lauren James are both doubtful now as well, the latter due to illness. In defense, captain Millie Bright remains out, alongside Nathalie Björn, Aniek Nouwen and Maren Mjelde, while veteran goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is also unavailable.

Despite these challenges, we’ve kept a clean sheet in eight of our last nine (the 1-0 loss to City the lone exception) — with Hannah Hampton a revelation — and we’ve gotten some timely scoring from the returning Catarina Macário (two of our last three across three games). Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan are also back after their W Gold Cup campaign with Canada (losing to the eventual winners, USWNT in the semifinal on penalties).

Of course, regardless of who plays, Emma Hayes demands nothing less than the established standard.

“The game accumulation has taken its toll. These players have to play all year round internationally. However, the team that are playing deserve huge credit because we’ve been able to maintain this position knowing we have had a pretty horrific time with injury. “But it doesn’t matter who you are when you put that shirt on, I expect a certain level, regardless of who’s absent from the team. From the players that we have I want 1,000 per cent. I want the crowd to be a big factor for us tomorrow and I expect a performance of the standard that’s befitting of this badge.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea FC

Arsenal team news: Jonas Eidevall has a few injuries to deal with as well, though nothing on the scale of Chelsea’s situation. Lina Hurtig, Vivianne Miedema, Kaylan Marckese, Teyah Goldie, and Laura Wienroither are all out with injuries while Amanda Ilestedt is unavailable for selection after announcing her pregnancy earlier this week. Not having Miedema (again) is certainly a blow, but Stina Blackstenius hit a hat-trick last weekend while Alessia Russo leads the team in scoring anyway — including the brace against Chelsea in the reverse fixture, a shocking 4-1 defeat for us.

Arsenal only have the league and the League Cup final (also against Chelsea) to focus on the rest of the way. This is a must-win for both sides, and they are by far the most well rested and fit team at the moment.

Previously: The home team have won our last four meetings over the past thirteen months across all competitions (twice each), so hopefully that pattern holds true. Guro Reiten and Magdalena Eriksson scored in our 2-0 home win last season.