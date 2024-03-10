There's little rest for Chelsea this month, with the Blues taking on Everton, away in the FA Cup quarterfinal just three days after beating Manchester City in the League Cup semifinal — and five days before a massive game against Arsenal in the league.

But if we manage the game smartly, and hopefully avoid having to rely on the talents of goalkeeper Hannah Hampton too much once again, there's a good chance we can overcome fatigue to take the next step in this cup competition as well.

Date / Time: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 13.00 GMT; 8:00am ET; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, UK

Referee: Abi Byrne

Forecast: Light rain and a gentle breeze

On TV: none (US); none (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: ESPN+ (US); BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (int’l)

Everton team news: The Merseyside outfit are trying their hardest to stay in the Women's Super League. Luckily for them, Bristol City have been even worse and are thus likely to save them from the drop.

But Everton have done well in the FA Cup so far, beating Nottingham Forest, 7-1 in the previous round to set up this Blue vs. Blue quarterfinal showdown. However, they will have to face it without defender Kat Veje and goalkeeper Emily Ramsey.

Chelsea team news: Our Manchester City win wasn't pretty, but the name of the game is winning. And we certainly did.

Fatigue will be a factor in this game however, with Emma Hayes expected to rotate the squad — while now also sweating the fitness of Mayra Ramírez, who had to leave Thursday’s game with an injury.

Previously: A brace from Guro Reiten, plus one from Erin Cuthbert confirmed Chelsea's status as clear favorites in a 3-0 win over Everton in the WSL.