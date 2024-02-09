Chelsea FCW drawn against Manchester City WFC in Women’s League Cup semifinal

Chelsea reached the final four of the Women’s League Cup competition with Wednesday’s easy 5-0 win over Sunderland, but if we are to get to the final once again, we’re going to have to go through a much tougher challenge. Tonight’s draw has paired the Blues with Manchester City in the semifinal. And we’re going to be away as well.

So that’s not ideal, though it was always likely that we would draw one of City or Arsenal. The Gunners are technically not yet in the semifinals, but only Leicester City stand in their way and a matchup against Aston Villa. The winner of that matchup will then face either Chelsea or City in the final or March 31.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The semifinal will take place either March 6 or March 7, following our league game away to Leicester City the weekend prior. And before all that, we’ll also have to play City in the league, next Friday in fact, with only three points separating the two sides at the top of the WSL.

Crunch time!