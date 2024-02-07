Official: Slavia Praha sign Kateřina Svitková on loan from Chelsea

The transfer window may have shut in England and across the vast majority of other European leagues, but it’s still open in the Czech Republic (through February 22 in fact), and we have taken advantage of that to send Kateřina Svitková on loan to Slavia Prague.

The move was made official a couple days ago, and was also confirmed by Emma Hayes in last night’s press conference.

“Katerina was due to go out on loan in September but a meniscus knee injury was still causing some problems. So she’s had to spend a lot of the time from then to now getting herself into the best place possible. Injury has hampered her time at Chelsea. “While there might have been some other options, knowing that she’s going to Slavia Prague, where she can build her fitness back and play regularly, gives her the best possible chance for her future. Regarding her future beyond this season, you’ll have to ask the next manager.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea FC

As Hayes mentions, Svitková’s time at Chelsea since joining from West Ham eighteen months ago have been blighted by injuries (just five appearances for us, all told) and her long-term future remains uncertain. But in more immediate concerns, hopefully she can finish her recovery soon and get back to playing at the club where she had made her name initially back before coming to England.

Good luck, Kateřina!