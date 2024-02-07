Chelsea drawn against Ajax Amsterdam in UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

Having won our group, going unbeaten with four wins from six, Chelsea entered as one of the four seeded teams into last night’s UEFA Women’s Champions League draw for the knockout stage — alongside fellow heavy-hitters Barcelona, Lyon, and PSG.

The four runners-up meanwhile were Benfica, Ajax, SK Brann, and BK Häcken. Häcken came from our group, so we could not face them in the next round.

Instead, the draw has paired us with Ajax Amsterdam in the quarterfinals, and then winners of Brann and Barcelona (so Barcelona) in a potential semifinal matchup. So that latter part is unfortunate, but chances are that any team wanting to win the Champions League would have to eventually beat Barcelona at some point, so we might as well get it out of the way in the semifinals.

But first we of course have to get past Ajax, who advanced at the expense of Bayern Munich, which wasn’t exactly expected. The first leg will be in Amsterdam on Tuesday, March 19, with the second leg to follow at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday the 27th.

The other side of the bracket has Lyon against Benfica and PSG facing off against BK Häcken.