The focus for Chelsea turns back to the Women’s Super League this weekend following our exploits in Europe, with a home game against Everton. This is yet another must-win to keep three points clear of the chasing pack as we continue to push for our fourth consecutive league title.

Date / Time: Sunday, February 4, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EDT; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

Referee: Emily Heaslip

Forecast: Light cloud and a moderate breeze

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky GO (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

Chelsea team news: Chelsea didn’t need a win against Paris FC, but we still thrashed them to the tune of 4-0, with little to no effort put into it.

Everton will be a much tougher challenge, especially if Nathalie Björn’s former teammates set out to frustrate the new Chelsea defender, who’s been a solid presence in the backline since her arrival this winter.

Björn should be available to face her former team, as should Melanie Leupolz who didn’t make the trip to Paris due to a fitness problem. Ann-Katrin Berger, Catarina Macario and Millie Bright are still unavailable, joining the list of injured alongside Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, and Kateřina Svitková.

Everton team news: The Merseyside Blues have won just one match since returning from the winter break in January, beating Aston Villa 3-0 away to advance to the Women’s FA Cup fifth round. Otherwise they’ve been beaten twice by Leicester City, in the League Cup and in the WSL, and also by Arsenal in the league.

Sitting in ninth place in the table with 10 goals in 12 matches, which is currently the competition’s worst offensive record, there is likely no other way for Everton to get a positive result this weekend that doesn’t involve parking the bus for an extended period of time. To do so, manager Brian Sørensen will be without defender Katrine Veje, and midfielders Karen and Sara Holmgaard,

Previously: A formidable first half saw us score five goals in an eventual 7-0 pasting of Everton at Kingsmeadow last season.