Chelsea FCW striker Mia Fishel suffers torn ACL

Chelsea’s tremendously bad luck with injuries continued on Monday as the club and US Soccer have both confirmed that striker Mia Fishel has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on Monday and will thus be out for the foreseeable future, likely to be the rest of the calendar year. We’ll have a better idea of her prognosis once she undergoes surgery.

Fishel was in training with the US Women’s National Team ahead of the Women’s Gold Cup, which is set to take place over the next three weeks. The legendary Alex Morgan has been called up as Fishel’s replacement.

“I’m gutted for Mia, and I know the team and the entire staff is as well. She’s been very effective in camp and has worked hard to make an impact. Since she’s been getting call-ups to the National Team, she’s shown a tremendous growth mindset, a desire to absorb information and has been a total team player.” -Twila Kilgore; source: US Soccer

Fishel has scored only twice for us this season, in limited minutes, but it’s yet another cruel blow following Sam Kerr’s ACL injury just a couple months ago. And it does place even greater pressure on new signing Mayra Ramírez to start performing and getting on the scoresheeet regularly.

Stay strong, Big Fish, and here’s to a full and speedy recovery!