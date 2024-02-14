Chelsea’s search for Emma Hayes’ successor has taken a massive step forward with reports today of the club extending an offer to Sonia Bompastor, who’s currently the head coach of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

According to The Athletic, “nothing has been signed” but the negotiation “process” remains ongoing with our “chosen candidate”. Bompastor was not rumored as a “leading candidate” last month, but neither Laura Harvey (still at Seattle) nor Casey Stoney (still at San Diego) have jumped at the opportunity while Elísabeth Gunarsdóttir seems to have faded from contention.

Bompastor doesn’t quite have as much experience as the other three, but what experience she does have is absolutely top notch. She was promoted to head coach at Lyon in 2021 after eight years in charge of their Academy, and all she’s done since is win the league back-to-back and also win the Women’s Champions League in 2022. They are well on course for a third successive league title — ten-point lead with 14 wins from 15 played — and are in the quarterfinals of both the French Cup and the Champions League. In fact, they’ve not lost a single match all season and have failed to win just three games in all competitions. Obviously, Lyon are an incredibly talented team and such excellence is almost a minimum requirement, but Bompastor, who also had a trophy-filled playing career at the club but currently is only under contract through 2025, certainly seems to have the chops for the pressures and expectations of the job.

She would be an excellent successor to the irreplaceable Hayes.