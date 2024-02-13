Having made it through the fifth round by (narrowly!) beating Crystal Palace, 1-0, at Kingsmeadow this weekend, Chelsea will face Everton, away, in the quarterfinals of this year’s Women’s FA Cup competition.

The match will take place on the weekend of March 10, just ahead of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, which has been picked for live television broadcast.

We travel to Everton in the @AdobeWFACup quarters. pic.twitter.com/QGYO7B44tB — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) February 12, 2024

This will be the third time Chelsea and Everton will have met in the FA Cup since the 2018-19 season. We beat them 3-0 when we last met under these circumstances, and went on to win the trophy with the same scoreline against Arsenal at Wembley.

Funnily enough we also beat Everton 3-0 home and away in the league this season. Will there be a three-threepeat?

The Women’s FA Cup quarterfinal draw, in full, is as follows:

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. CHELSEA

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United