From one cup to the next, Chelsea Women are the latest Chelsea team to turn our focus from the League Cup to the FA Cup, where we face yet another Championship outfit, Crystal Palace, in the fifth round.

Chelsea beat Sunderland 5-0 at Kingsmeadow midweek to advance to the League Cup semifinal, and we should be expecting a similar performance and similar outcome in this one, too, against opposition of the same level.

Date / Time: Sunday, February 11, 14.00 GMT; 9am EST; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

Referee: Ella Broad

Forecast: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: The FA Player (int’l)

Chelsea team news: Chelsea rotated heavily midweek and Emma Hayes, in a rare move for modern football, made zero substitutions. The likes of Lauren James, Guro Reiten, and Erin Cuthbert got the full day off, essentially, and should thus be well rested.

There are no new injuries for Chelsea to deal with either. Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, and Catarina Macario remain out. Macario is now back in full training and has been traveling with the team as well, getting ever closer to returning to the pitch after a year and a half absence.

Crystal Palace team news: Palace sit one place below Sunderland in the Women’s Championship’s top three, and they come in with a full week’s rest following their 2-1 win over Southampton last weekend.

Manager Laura Kaminski, who was part of Chelsea’s coaching staff for a couple years, in 2018 and 2019, hasn’t reported any injuries, and will be expected to field their strongest possible lineup.

Previously: We last played Palace in the 2019-20 Women’s League Cup, and won easily, 3-0, at Oakley Road. Bethany England scored a brace and Drew Spence added a third late on.