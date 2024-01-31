Official: Portland Thorns sign Jessie Fleming from Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming has completed her move to the Portland Thorns today, signing a three-year contract good through the end of the 2026 NWSL season. Thorns’ official statement does not disclose the transfer fee, but reports peg it at £250k, which goes a long way (well, about halfway) towards offsetting the world record fee we just paid for Mayra Ramírez.

Fleming leaves with over 100 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2020, winning the WSL three times, the Women’s FA Cup three times, and the Women’s League Cup once in the three and a half years since. She’s also won Olympic gold with Canada in the meantime, scoring their only goal in the final then converting her penalty in the shootout, too, earning a Ballon d’Or nomination subsequently as well.

But the 25-year-old’s role in the team had waned this season, and it sounds like she was ready to make her mark back on the other side of the Atlantic once again in a “more consistent role”.

Best of luck, Jessie, and thanks for everything!