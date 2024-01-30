Thanks to the hard-fought 2-1 victory against Real Madrid last Wednesday, Chelsea are already through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

But we have yet to secure a first-place finish in the group, so we have something to play for as we travel to France to take on Paris FC.

Date / Time: Tuesday, January 30, 2023, 17.45 GMT; 12:45pm EST; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Stade Robert Bobin, Bondoufle, France

Referee: Ivana Projkovska

Forecast: Mostly cloudy and a gentle breeze

On TV: none (US); TNT Sports 3 (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: DAZN (US); DAZN, discovery+ (UK)

Paris FC team news: Paris FC have exceeded all expected already in this year’s Champions League just by qualifying for the group stages, and now they have a chance to advance to the knockout stages as well.

They do not fully control their own destiny however. Paris must win and then hope that BK Häcken drop points against Real Madrid, who are already confirmed as finishing bottom of the group. (Häcken have the head-to-head tiebreaker against Paris, so a draw against Chelsea won’t do.)

Chelsea team news: Lauren James has picked up the goalscoring slack in Sam Kerr’s absence, and now has five goals in four January matches in all competitions. And she might have to do it again, with new signing Mayra Ramírez ineligible for this match.

Since our 3-0 win against Brighton over the weekend, the team’s injury outlook has not changed. Captain Millie Bright remaisn out of contention, alongside long-term absentees Kateřina Svitková, Aniek Nouwen, and Sam Kerr. And Catarina Macario is still working her way back to full fitness.

Previously: Chelsea produced a commanding 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture earlier this season, thanks to Sam Kerr’s amazing hat-trick.