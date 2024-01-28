Official: Aggie Beever-Jones signs new Chelsea contract

Academy graduate Aggie Beever-Jones has made a big impact in her first season for the Chelsea first-team — after spending the last two seasons out on loan — and the 20-year-old striker has now reaped the rewards financially as well, putting pen to paper on a new contract good through 2026, with a club-option for an additional year as well.

ABJ has six goals to her name already this season, including a run of five in five games, which earned her a nomination for Women’s Super League Player of the Month in November. She’s just one off her career high, set last year while on loan at Brighton, and will probably exceed that before long.

The England U23 international’s journey is just beginning — and we’ll need her to keep stepping up even with Mayra Ramírez signing in the wake of Sam Kerr’s ACL injury.

“It’s amazing, I haven’t stopped smiling to be honest! This is my childhood club and to continue my journey here is a really exciting time.” -Aggie Beever-Jones; Source: Chelsea FC

Long may that journey be!