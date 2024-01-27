Having secured our place in the Champions League knockout phase mid-week, Chelsea now must refocus on the Women’s Super League this weekend, as we head to Brighton & Hove Albion in search of another victory away from home.

Date / Time: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 17:30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST

Venue: Broadfield Stadium, Crawley, UK

Referee: Amy Fearn

Forecast: Partly cloudy and light winds

On TV: none (US); Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: Paramount+ (US); Sky Go (UK)

Brighton team news: Brighton have recorded three wins from the three matches in all competitions since the winter break, and are now eighth in the league, six points clear of West Ham and Bristol City, who are locked in a two-team relegation scrap.

Manager Melissa Phillips has only a couple injuries of note to deal with, including defender Charlize Rule and forward Madison Haley.

Chelsea team news: Chelsea’s performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday was nothing to write home about, but it was still good enough for a 2-1 win and a place in the first knockout round, with a game to spare in the group stage.

Our injury list remains unchanged, which means that defenders Millie Bright and Aniek Nouwen, midfielder Kateřina Svitková, and forwards Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr are all not to fit to feature.

Previously: Despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Megan Walsh, Chelsea eventually broke down Brighton with second half goals from Beth England and Pernille Harder, granting us a 2-0 away victory.