Official: Chelsea FCW sign Mayra Ramírez from Levante for world-record fee!

It’s officially official! Chelsea have signed Mayra Ramírez from Levante, confirming rumors from earlier this week. She will have the rather difficult task of replacing Sam Kerr’s goal production while Kerr recovers from her ACL surgery.

(And considering that Ramírez is six years younger than Kerr, this is also a move to set us up beyond just the immediate term. At least in theory. And considering that Emma Hayes is leaving at the end of the season, this transfer also has some symbolic significance in terms of the future looking very bright still.)

The rumours are true, Mayra Ramirez is a Blue! #HolaMayra pic.twitter.com/nonZu0Vuzn — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 26, 2024

Given the importance and the size of this challenge and moment, it’s perhaps not at all surprising that Chelsea have ended up paying a world-record fee to make this transfer happen. Reports put it at €450k with an €50k in easily achievable appearance-based bonuses. Obviously, that’s still just a rounding error in most transfers at the top level of men’s football, but for the women’s game, this is a new world record, beating the £400k transfer of Keira Walsh from Manchester City to Barcelona.

In any case, welcome, Mayra! Let’s keep winning all the things!