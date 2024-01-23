With Sam Kerr set to miss at least the rest of this season after undergoing ACL surgery, we are apparently turning to outside help to help supplant those expected missing goals at Kingsmeadow and beyond.

According to Sky Sports, and others, Chelsea are set to spend a “club-record fee” to acquire Mayra Ramírez from Levante in Spain. Levante are currently second in the Spanish league, behind only ultimate powerhouse Barcelona, thanks in good part to Ramírez’s six goals in seven games so far this season (she had missed the first part of the season before making her return in early November).

According to reports in Spain, the fee might even be a world record, more than the £400k that Barcelona paid Manchester City for the transfer of Keira Walsh in 2022.

The 24-year-old Ramírez also featured for Colombia at the 2023 World Cup, where they were beaten by England in the quarterfinals.

This deal is expected to close in the next 48 hours.