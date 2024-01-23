Chelsea FCW reportedly ‘monitoring’ Lena Oberdorf; Jessie Fleming set for Portland?

It’s been a fairly quiet January in the SW6, but that could always change quite quickly. And if Jessie Fleming leaves the club to join Portland Thorns in the NWSL, that would be a pretty loud development indeed.

And unfortunately it does sound like 25-year-old is packing her bags and saying her goodbyes, per multiple reports, ending her 3.5-year stay at Chelsea in the process. The NWSL season starts in March.

Fleming has started just four WSL games this season and was not in the squad over the weekend as we beat Manchester United, 3-1. She had been a key player for the past couple seasons however, collecting plenty of trophies, individual awards (Canadian Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022, for example), and even a Ballon d’Or nomination in 2021.

But even louder could be a blockbuster acquisition, and that’s the rumor from DAZN today, who claim that Chelsea are “monitoring the situation” of Lena Oberdorf — for either this window, or if not, then definitely for the summer.

The 22-year-old has been a key player in midfield for Wolfsburg the past two years, and was named the best young player at Euro 2022, where Germany finished runners-up.

She would be quite the statement-signing for the start of our post-Emma Hayes world.