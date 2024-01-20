The two most promising candidates to succeed Emma Hayes at Chelsea have both pulled out of the race, with Casey Stoney reportedly taking her name out of consideration and Seattle Reign head coach Laura Harvey making it quite clear that she’s quite happy in Seattle.

Harvey was speaking on the Attacking Third podcast a few days ago, when she was asked about the Chelsea rumors, which she proceeded to laugh off while acknowledging that it would indeed be a great opportunity for someone else.

“I’m committed to my job [...] to what’s in front of me with the Reign, I’m excited about a new challenge, a new season. Obviously, the Chelsea job is something that will be an exciting proposition for somebody.” “I just smile. [...] I didn’t realize that my name had been brought up. I think that it’s obviously always nice to feel like you’re wanted, but my home’s in Seattle right now.” -Laura Harvey; source: Attacking Third via Sounder at Heart

And unfortunately it sounds like that someone else also won’t be Casey Stoney. Our former defender has reportedly “pulled out of the race” and “wishes to remain” at the San Diego Wave, whom she led to the best regular season record in the NWSL last year.

So that would leave Elísabet “Beta” Gunnarsdóttir as the presumed front-runner, which ... well, we just don’t know much about her at all, so that seems less than ideal. Contrary to earlier reports, she’s also unemployed at the moment, after ending her 15 years in charge of Kristianstads DFF a few months ago, at the conclusion of their season.