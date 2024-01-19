Official: Niamh Charles signs new long-term Chelsea contract!

Niamh Charles has grown into a very important player for Chelsea over the past couple years, with at least 30 appearances in all three of her full seasons in the SW6, so it’s absolutely fantastic news that she’s signed a new long-term contract with the Blues, which was announced today.

Charles has committed to the club through 2027, a further two years from her previous deal, which was set to expire in 18 months. It’s an especially important signature as we face the massive impact of Emma Hayes leaving after this season.

“We’re delighted with how [Charles] has developed and become a leader within the group. We look forward to seeing her continued growth in the upcoming years.” -Paul Green; source: Chelsea FC

Charles may have come up through the Liverpool academy, but now she’s a Blue through and through!

“I can’t wait for the next few years. I feel at home here and I feel the pride in playing for Chelsea and what we stand for, what we’re about. There’s still lots to be achieved here and we can get better and better. I wanted to be a part of that.” “Since I’ve been here, I would probably describe it as a massive growth learning curve. It’s been challenging but it’s everything I’ve wanted since I came to Chelsea. I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person. Hopefully that continues in the next few years.” -Niamh Charles; source: Chelsea FC

I’m sure it will!