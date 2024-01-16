Sam Kerr, Lauren James named to The Best FIFA Women’s World XI for 2023

FIFA held their annual “The Best” awards tonight (Monday) in London, so Lauren James and Emma Hayes didn’t have far to travel to attend. And while Hayes got only second in the Women’s Coach of the Year voting to Sarina Wiegman, James did make the World XI selection, alongside teammate Sam Kerr, who presumably didn’t attend because she had ACL surgery two days ago. (Get well soon, Sammy!)

James was one of seven (7!) England players in the World XI, which is a bit surprising considering that Spain handily won the World Cup final against them, but Aitana Bonmati did easily win Women’s Player of the Year.

On the men’s side, Lionel Messi collected yet another award, just barely beating out Erling Haaland for Player of the Year, while Pep Guardiola was pretty much the only choice for Coach of the Year after winning everything possible with Manchester City.

City goalkeeper Ederson and England’s Mary Earps collected the goalkeeper awards, while Guilherme Madruga won the Puskás Award for his stupendous overhead kick. Brazil legend Marta got a special award and will now have an award named after her as well, for the best women’s goal of the year.

Congrats, all!