Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten, Millie Bright nominated for 2023 Ballon d’Or

The nominations for the 2023 Ballon d’Or were announced today, with no fewer than 30 (thirty!) players nominated on both the men’s and the women’s side, plus another ten nominees for the Kopa and Yashin awards on the men’s side. That’s a lot of nominees!

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have no nominees from the men’s team, but we do have three from the women’s team. Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten, and Millie Bright have all been recognized — Reiten for the first time. Kerr has finished third in the voting in each of the last two years; perhaps she will finish higher after yet another stellar season, though I suspect someone from the Spanish national team and/or Barcelona will win it as usual.

Still, congrats to all three! Here’s to another season of many more trophies.

Here are the full list of nominees for both Ballon d’Ors (including ex-Blues Kevin De Bruyne and Jamal Musiala; Thibaut Courtois also got a nomination for the Yashin Award):