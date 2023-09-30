Millie Bright named new Chelsea FCW captain

Chelsea have officially named Millie Bright the new captain of the women’s team, following the departure of her long-time predecessor, Magdalena Eriksson over the summer. Eriksson had worn the armband for the past four years, taking over from Karen Carney in 2019, with Bright the vice-captain during that time as well.

The 30-year-old Bright has been with Chelsea practically her entire professional career, coming over from Doncaster Belles ahead of the 2015 season. She’s been the rock of the defense for nearly that entire time, amassing nearly 250 appearances so far, with hopefully many more to come.

“It’s a massive honour to have the title of club captain. Chelsea is my home. It always has been and always will be, so I’m delighted to have that title, but nothing changes. I’m in a really privileged position. “I’m excited and delighted Emma has given me the trust and put me in this position. It’s an absolute honour to be captain of Chelsea, and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.” -Millie Bright; source: Chelsea FC

It’s promising to be yet another stellar season for Emma Hayes & Co, with several new signings (Catarina Macario, Mia Fishel, just to name a couple), a once again fit Fran Kirby and Melanie Leupolz, the irrepressible Sam Kerr, and a leveled-up Lauren James surely to lead us to more trophies and titles.