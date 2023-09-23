Sam Kerr nominated for 2023 Puskás Award as well

Sam Kerr continues to collect all the nominations in this 2023 awards season, and the latest is to be chosen among the ten finalists for the annual Puskás Award, which seeks to recognize the greatest goal scored in a calendar year.

It’s a subjective award, more so than most, but it’s an overtly and unsubtly subjective one, which makes it the most fun award as well. We all have our own definition of what constitutes greatness and beauty, though we can all agree that Michael Essien against Arsenal is an all-timer. Sadly, the Puskás Award was not a thing in 2006.

(Essien did get nominated for his strike against Barca for the very first edition of this award; incidentally Andrés Iniesta’s late equalizer in that game finished second, while Essien’s did not make the top three. Tom Henning Øvrebø was probably in charge of counting the votes, too.)

Kerr, who’s the fourth Chelsea player to be nominated for this award after Sophie Ingle (2020), Nemanja Matić (2017), and the aforementioned Essien (2009) — Diego Costa was a nominee in 2014, but for a pre-Chelsea goal — earns her recognition for that wondergoal against England in the World Cup semifinal this summer. While Australia would go on to lose, Kerr brought the hosts level just past the hour-mark with an absolutely ridiculous blast from distance, right past her club team-mate Millie Bright and out of the reach of one of the world’s best in goal, Mary Earps.

Unsurprisingly, Kerr’s up against some strong competition, but you can help her make the final cut for the award by voting on FIFA’s website. You have until the 10th of October to make your selections for the top three.

Other than Kerr, my other three favorites are the Nuno Santos rabona, the Guilherme Madruga bicycle kick from way outside, and the jogo bonito by Beatriz Zaneratto’s Brazil. I have no idea which one I’m going to leave off my ballot.