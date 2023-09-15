It’s nomination season for the annual big awards in world football, and after three Chelsea players made the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, four Chelsea players got nominated for FIFA’s analogous The Best awards, with manager Emma Hayes also earning a nomination for the managerial recognition.

Interestingly, only Sam Kerr got recognized for both the Ballon d’Or and for FIFA’s The Best, with Guro Reiten and Millie Bright not getting the nod this time. Instead, we have nominations for Lauren James, Ann-Katrin Berger ... and Zećira Mušović, too! That’s both of our goalkeepers getting nominated for The Best award, which is surely a first. (Mušović clearly getting there on the strength of her showing at the World Cup this summer.)

Congrats, all!

The public do have a say in The Best awards as well, and you can vote for the Chelsea quintet here. And no, there are no Chelsea men nominated for anything.