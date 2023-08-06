After some underwhelming performances in the group stage, including in the third game where they barely scraped through to the next round by the width of the post, the real USWNT showed up today.

Unfortunately for them, an unreal Zećira Mušović also showed up today in the Sweden goal.

The Chelsea backup goalkeeper made a veritable litany of amazing stops, one more ridiculous than the other, to keep the USA out, racking them in the double digits by the end of extra time. The best one was perhaps this reaction save on a Lindsey Horan header early in the second half, but there were at least a handful of others that could all be nominated for save of the tournament.

What a save from Sweden's Zecira Musovic pic.twitter.com/taP2Ie6xL3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

Needless to say, Mušović also emerged triumphant in the shootout, ironically without needing to make a single save as the US missed three times in the course of an extra-dramatic seven-round contest, 5-4.

Sweden’s winning take crossed the line by a literal hair. Amazing stuff.

the final goal line call pic.twitter.com/5Kaflke2al — Theo Lloyd-Hughes (@theolloydhughes) August 6, 2023

Sweden, for whom Johanna Rytting Kaneryd played 82 minutes today, will take on Japan in the quarterfinals. The winners of that will face the winners of Spain versus Netherlands. The Dutch took care of business, 2-0, against South Africa in the earlier match today.

But if this Mušović shows up again in the next round(s), no team will have a chance against Sweden.

Legendary performance!