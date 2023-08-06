 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Zećira Mušović steals the show as Sweden knock out the USWNT from the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Penalty shootout drama at the 2023 Women’s World Cup

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN-MATCH52-SWE-USA Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

After some underwhelming performances in the group stage, including in the third game where they barely scraped through to the next round by the width of the post, the real USWNT showed up today.

Unfortunately for them, an unreal Zećira Mušović also showed up today in the Sweden goal.

The Chelsea backup goalkeeper made a veritable litany of amazing stops, one more ridiculous than the other, to keep the USA out, racking them in the double digits by the end of extra time. The best one was perhaps this reaction save on a Lindsey Horan header early in the second half, but there were at least a handful of others that could all be nominated for save of the tournament.

Needless to say, Mušović also emerged triumphant in the shootout, ironically without needing to make a single save as the US missed three times in the course of an extra-dramatic seven-round contest, 5-4.

Sweden’s winning take crossed the line by a literal hair. Amazing stuff.

Sweden, for whom Johanna Rytting Kaneryd played 82 minutes today, will take on Japan in the quarterfinals. The winners of that will face the winners of Spain versus Netherlands. The Dutch took care of business, 2-0, against South Africa in the earlier match today.

But if this Mušović shows up again in the next round(s), no team will have a chance against Sweden.

Legendary performance!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History