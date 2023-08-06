Just catching up with the first slate of Round of 16 games at the 2023 Women’s World Cup from last night / this morning / yesterday / today — cross out as needed, based on your local timezone.

Spain were up first, and made (surprisingly?) light work of Switzerland, who didn’t concede a single goal in the group stage and then promptly shipped five (5!), including four in the first-half. Spain even scored Switzerland’s lone goal, via an own goal by Laia Codina, in the 5-1 beatdown.

Football!

If Spain have designs on reaching the final, they will however have to go through Japan at some point (probably — they both need to win in the quarterfinals first). But Japan are certainly looking like strong favorites after a perfect group stage (three wins from three, eleven scored, none conceded) and then a very good 3-1 win over Norway in the Round of 16.

Guro Reiten did get Norway (captained by Maren Mjelde) back on level terms in the first half after an unfortunate own goal opened the scoring, but Japan would score twice in the second half to seal the win.

Great header from the not so tall Reiten though!