Official: Chelsea FC Women sign Mia Fishel from Tigres UANL Femenil

Just when you thought Chelsea (women) were done in the transfer market, having already signed six players, four of whom were (are) in the World Cup, here we go once again with the arrival of Mia Fishel, a striker of pure goals and goals and more goals.

Fishel, a USA (youth) international who had been playing in Mexico for the past two seasons after choosing not to be a pawn of the NWSL draft system (where she was selected 5th overall in 2022 by Orlando), has signed a three-year contract with the Blues, with Chelsea reportedly paying a transfer fee of around £200k.

“Mia is an exceptional finisher whose box presence and movement make her elite. She can also create something from nothing and her prime years are to come.” -Emma Hayes; source: Chelsea FC

The 22-year-old former UCLA standout scored roughly six million goals for Liga MX Femenil champions (Apertura, and also “Champion of Champions”) Tigres UANL last season, after an 12-goal, 18-appearance half-season the campaign before.

“I want to become the best soccer player here. Growing up, this was the team that made me who I want to be. The competitiveness, the wanting to win, I want to be part of this history. “I want to win titles, I want to win championships, I want to play in the Champions League and dominate. My ambition, just like this club, is to be the best.” -Mia Fishel, source: Chelsea FC

Yeah, I think she will fit right in.

Welcome, Mia! Let’s win some things!