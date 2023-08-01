Lauren James on fire, your defenses terrified

England booked their place in the final 16 of the Women’s World Cup with an emphatic 6-1 win over China earlier today, but the absolute star of the show was none other than Lauren James, who had a direct hand (foot?) in five of the six England goals, scoring two and setting three.

Yes. Scoring twice. One with each foot, from almost the same spot, just for the fun of it. And setting up three more.

Ho-hum. Business as usual. “Just another day at the office”, as brother Reece put it on Instagram.

James, who scored England’s winner in their previous game, is now just one goal behind Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa for the tournament lead. She’s also tied with Japan’s Mina Tanaka for the tournament lead in assists.

So yeah, it’s Lauren James’s world. We’re just living in it.

In other final game of England’s group, Denmark beat Haiti, 2-0 (Pernille Harder getting one from the spot), to book their place in the Round of 16 as well.

Over in Group E, the Netherlands absolutely destroyed Vietnam, 7-0, in the most lopsided scoreline of the tournament yet while the USA squeaked into the knockout rounds as runners-up with a nervous 0-0 draw against Portugal, who hit the post in stoppage time. Not exactly a convincing tournament from the US Women so far...