Norway came into the final matchday of the group stages at the 2023 Women’s World Cup needing a win after picking up just one point from their first two games, without scoring a single goal.

Ninety minutes later they not only had their win, but had matched the biggest win by any team at the tournament so far, putting six beyond the Philippines without reply. Norway were three up after a half hour and then played add-on in the second half, with Sophie Haug completing her hat-trick and Guro Reiten getting on the scoresheet from the penalty spot as well.

Norway thus finish runners-up in Group A, behind Switzerland (who drew 0-0 with New Zealand), and will now take on the winners of Group C, which will be either Spain or Japan.

Earlier in the day, Germany lost 2-1 to Colombia with neither Melanie Leupolz nor Ann-Katrin Berger featuring, while the the day before France notched an excellent 2-1 win over Brazil, with Éve Perisset getting her first minutes of the tournament, playing the full-90 at right back. Nice!

And earlier on Saturday, Magdalena Eriksson’s Sweden used a ten-minute 4-goal burst across half-time to dispatch Italy, 5-0, with former Chelsea left back Jonna Andersson picking up a couple assists. Zećira Mušović got the clean sheet in the Sweden goal while Johanna Rytting Kaneryd played 75 minutes before getting a rest.