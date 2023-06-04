 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: Maren Mjelde signs one-year contract extension

One more year!

By David Pasztor
Reading v Chelsea - Barclays Women’s Super League - Select Car Leasing Stadium Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Maren Mjelde was one of several Chelsea stalwarts heading towards free agency with her contract expiring this month, but thankfully she’s agreed a new one-year deal with the club instead, as announced by the club this morning.

Mjelde will thus return for an eighth season in Chelsea Blue, looking to add a few more trophies to her haul while providing some veteran leadership, solid play at multiple defensive positions (center back most recently), and the occasional penalty-taking excellence under pressure.

“I feel really happy, Chelsea is my club and it has been for six-and-a-half years. I’m happy to stay here, it’s been my home for a long time and I’m really excited for next season.”

-Maren Mjelde; source: Chelsea FC

The Norway international will be turning 34 early on next season, so this might be her final year at Chelsea. Let’s make it an extra special one!

