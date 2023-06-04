Official: Maren Mjelde signs one-year contract extension

Maren Mjelde was one of several Chelsea stalwarts heading towards free agency with her contract expiring this month, but thankfully she’s agreed a new one-year deal with the club instead, as announced by the club this morning.
Mjelde will thus return for an eighth season in Chelsea Blue, looking to add a few more trophies to her haul while providing some veteran leadership, solid play at multiple defensive positions (center back most recently), and the occasional penalty-taking excellence under pressure.
“I feel really happy, Chelsea is my club and it has been for six-and-a-half years. I’m happy to stay here, it’s been my home for a long time and I’m really excited for next season.”
-Maren Mjelde; source: Chelsea FC
The Norway international will be turning 34 early on next season, so this might be her final year at Chelsea. Let’s make it an extra special one!
Another year in Blue! @MarenMjelde has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. pic.twitter.com/JIIPoaVhp2— (C)helsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 4, 2023
