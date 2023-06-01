Official: Lauren James signs new long-term Chelsea contract

Lauren James is magic.

And thankfully we will continue to be blessed by that magic at Kingsmeadow for a good long while, with Chelsea announcing that James has signed a new contract through 2027.

No place like home, indeed!

'There’s no place like home…'@LaurenJamess22 is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/VA1Z7HQego — (C)helsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 1, 2023

Back in May 2021, when I just happened to meet her and her father, Nigel, on the streets of Porto ahead of the Champions League final, and nervously asked her to come (back) to Chelsea, it was hard to imagine that ever happening. Turns out, I didn’t need to be nervous at all: she loves the club as much as we do.

“It’s an amazing feeling to extend my stay at the club I love and where I feel most at home. I’m looking forward to the future and I want to reach my full potential. “I want to be the best version of me as a player and as a person, helping to inspire the next generation. It definitely feels like home and it’s always been the place I’ve wanted to be.” -Lauren James: source: Chelsea FC

Lauren, like her brother, Reece, got started in the Chelsea youth system, before taking a couple brief detours to Arsenal and then to Manchester United to kick-start her career. Since coming back, she’s won the league twice, and the FA Cup twice — the first few of many more to come!

What a great day!