 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Official: Chelsea exercise option to extend Fran Kirby’s contract

One more year a Blue!

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC: Semifinal 2nd Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea have announced that the club-option on Fran Kirby’s contract has been exercised, extending it by a single year, to next summer. Kirby’s two-year deal, signed in 2021, was otherwise set to expire next month!

The 29-year-old has been dealing with various injuries yet again this season, which have limited her to just 16 appearances and 9 goals in all competitions. Kirby had stepped away from football briefly last year after suffering from chronic fatigue, but she returned in time to help England win the Women’s 2022 Euros and kickstart Chelsea on our way to a probable Double. More recently however Kirby had undergone a knee operation, which has ruled her out from the 2023 World Cup and the start of the club season as well.

Hopefully she can make a full recovery however and return to dominate the game for a ninth season at Chelsea. We’ve done well in her absence, but when she and Sam Kerr are firing on all cylinders, we can be unstoppable.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History