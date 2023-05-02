Fran Kirby to undergo knee surgery, will miss 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Fran Kirby has been out for the past three months with a knee problem picked up in the League Cup semifinal win over West Ham in early February, and unfortunately, despite several innovative treatment methods, it has not gotten better.

And so, the decision was made to have surgery, which Kirby confirmed today on her social accounts.

“Unfortunately after a few months of rehab the decision has been made that I will require surgery on my knee. I have been trying my best to not have to undergo this but unfortunately my progress has been limited due to the issue in my knee. “I’m absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the world cup in the summer. I’m going to be doing everything possible to be ready for the start of next season and want to wish my team mates at Chelsea the best of luck for the rest of the season and my lioness team mates the best of luck for the summer.” -Fran Kirby; source: Instagram

Chelsea confirmed that rehab from the surgery will take a “significant” amount of time, but hopefully Kirby can make a full recovery and indeed return at some point next season.