Chelsea confirm the departures of Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder

The rumors of Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder both leaving Chelsea at the end of the season were confirmed into reality today, with the club as well as both players confirming the sad news.

They arrived separately, six and three years ago, respectively, but are leaving together (and probably signing for Bayern Munich).

Their impact on Chelsea FC Women has been impressive and palpable, with Eriksson captaining the club since 2019 and Harder, who arrived on a record transfer fee for women’s football, elevating our quality and ambitions to the highest levels. They leave with a veritable plethora of trophies and a permanent place in our pantheon of heroes and legends.

An amazing journey, an emotional goodbye.



After six incredible years, @MagdaEricsson will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Dear Chelsea family, It’s with a heavy heart and so many emotions I announce that my journey as a Blue will come to an end. First of all, I see myself as extremely privileged to have played a part in this great club’s history. When I signed for the club the ambitions were clear, Emma’s openness with that really resonated with my own ambitions. I quickly realised it wasn’t just all talk either. Winning was at the heart of everything we did, and that competitiveness was contagious. Six seasons, four WSL titles, four FA cup trophies, two Continental Cup trophies, one community shield later, it’s safe to say that the winning culture is now part of the Chelsea DNA. I’d like to thank the club, Emma and Paul for believing in me and supporting me from the moment I signed six seasons ago. It was my first time living in a new country, I took a leap of faith and landed straight into the arms of the Chelsea family. I’d like to thank my team-mates, current and old ones. Thank you for all the good times, all the competitiveness, all the support and all the love. You are a bunch of winners, a great group of people who truly knows what it takes. Keep looking out for each other and have each other’s backs. I’ve deliberately saved the best for last. My biggest thank you goes to the unbelievable Chelsea fans. I felt your power on my debut game at Kingsmeadow and you’ve kept growing in numbers and strength ever since. Your relentless support, up and down the country and all across Europe, has played such a huge part in the success of the club. You will always have a special place in my heart, a place that will forever remain blue. I want to wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the future. It’s been one heck of a journey, and I will carry the memories we’ve created together for the rest of my life. I will miss you all so very much. Yours sincerely,

Magda

To every Chelsea fan around the world. It's been a dream coming true playing for this amazing club and I've loved every single moment along the way. Thanks for your unbelievable support throughout the years. It's been an amazing journey. So much love, Pernille